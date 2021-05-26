Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 248.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.73. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

