M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEC opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

