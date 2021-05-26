M&T Bank Corp Has $984,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,393 shares of company stock worth $15,368,480. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

