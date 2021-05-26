M&T Bank Corp Has $944,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $981,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,434.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

