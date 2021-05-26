M&T Bank Corp Has $919,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE WRB opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.