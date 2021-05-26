M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in ALLETE by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE:ALE opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.