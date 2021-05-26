M&T Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.27 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

