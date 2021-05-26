Motorola Solutions (MSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $210.00 to $225.00.

5/7/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $225.00.

4/19/2021 – Motorola Solutions is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Motorola Solutions is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorola aims to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital distribution as well as the favorable macroeconomic environment. The integration of Command Central Aware software with Avigilon Blue is likely to facilitate it to better manage and monitor camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, adverse currency translations remain a headwind as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States. Debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Further, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

MSI stock opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $205.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 588,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

