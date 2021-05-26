MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.69. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

