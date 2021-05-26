Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

