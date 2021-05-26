Morgan Stanley Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $12.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

