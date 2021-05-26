Morgan Stanley Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Equal Weight

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

MLCO opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,971,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

