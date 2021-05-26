Morgan Stanley Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $17.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Macy’s stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

