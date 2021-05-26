More Coin Tops One Day Volume of $5,700.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $123,877.78 and approximately $5,700.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.90 or 0.09866627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00091233 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.