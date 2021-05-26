Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.37% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,257. The firm has a market cap of $935.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.