Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,190 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $48,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.