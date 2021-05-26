Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases Shares of 69,992 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. 6,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

