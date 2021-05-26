Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,713,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,577,000. Autohome comprises about 5.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $70,659,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Autohome by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Autohome by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

