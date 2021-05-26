Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $899,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 93,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 9,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

