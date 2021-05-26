Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,003 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $114,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,368,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 148,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

