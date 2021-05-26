MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

