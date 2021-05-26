MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 83.7% in May

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

