MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 83.7% in May

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
MJ Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.