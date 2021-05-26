Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.52.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $729,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

