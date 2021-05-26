Mizuho Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

