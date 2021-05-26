Mizuho Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $46.27 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.