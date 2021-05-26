Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

