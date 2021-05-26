Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

ZEN stock opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,361 shares of company stock worth $26,668,677. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.