Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

