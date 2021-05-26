Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

