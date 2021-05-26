Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

