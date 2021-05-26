Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,137 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

