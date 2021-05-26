Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442,968.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $442,968.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.68 or 0.00020069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00348159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.24 or 0.00842461 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032492 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,541,300 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

