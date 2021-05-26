Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Achieves Market Cap of $26.81 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $254,322.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $213.39 or 0.00543349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00358457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00836109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032252 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 125,649 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

