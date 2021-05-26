Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

