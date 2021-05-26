Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3,207.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

