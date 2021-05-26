Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.