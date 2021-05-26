MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 254,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,513,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -156.30 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

