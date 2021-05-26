Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

