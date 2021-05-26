Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Cut by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235,586 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.7% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 634,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,539. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.