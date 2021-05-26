Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MFGP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

