MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 6,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,937,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

