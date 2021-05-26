Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Reduced by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,287.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $747.02 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,272.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,185.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,675. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

