MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 24,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 29,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.54.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

