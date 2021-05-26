Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Achieves $14.85 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.85 million and $864,861.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.20 or 0.07026193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,382,684 coins and its circulating supply is 78,382,586 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

