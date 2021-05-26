Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

