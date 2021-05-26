Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

