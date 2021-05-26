Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

