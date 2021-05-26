Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.