Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

