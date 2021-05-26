Mercury Trading Down 17% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $31,842.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00377634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.00866081 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

